Silent night, holy night,

All is calm, all is bright.

Sleep in heavenly peace,

Sleep in heavenly peace.

In Missoula we really have a great life

Filled with peace, joy, and oodles of love,

It seems to be such a great part of our town.

As we respond from the guidance above

This time of the year it is good to recall

All the good things that we have at hand.

We here in Missoula are blessed indeed

To live in this "Northwestern Land."

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0