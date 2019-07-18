A few weeks ago, the Bureau of Land Management released a management proposal to manage its Lewistown Planning Area for the next 20-30 years. The plan as proposed fails to meet multiple use criteria and is nothing more than a mineral extraction plan at the expense of all other public uses of this vast area.
This is a mineral extraction plan, period. It has inadequate restrictions to protect other public land uses including wildlife habitat, recreation, watershed, and grazing in the district. This is a plan for destruction and exploitation, not conservation. What will be left for subsequent generations after all the fossil fuel and other valuable minerals have been exploited?
This is public land and Montanans not want it destroyed and exploited for private gain by extractive industries that will leave us high and dry. Our ranchers, hunters, fishers, hikers and everyone else who values Montanans' outdoor heritage depends on these intact wild places. The greatest value of these lands is to keep them the way they are and protect them for our future.
Send a comment to blm_mt_Lewistown_rmp@blm.gov by Aug. 15.
Scott Carlstrom,
Livingston