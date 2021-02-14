Block schedule best for students

Big Sky High School is considering replacing the current block-schedule with a seven-periods-per-day schedule. As a freshman at Big Sky, I oppose this.

This would put much-desired classes in even higher demand since the number of yearly courses will decrease from eight to seven. Other classes will lose students and more high-schoolers will have to take courses they didn’t register for. This is detrimental to students in the Health Science Academy and International Baccalaureate Program who have so many required classes that losing more electives will undoubtedly cause many to consider dropping out instead of further prioritizing a select few courses.

Secondly, block scheduling improves the quality of education. Teachers have more time each day to effectively plan out their lessons. Seeing fewer students each day makes it easier for teachers to make bonds and address individual learning needs. Having longer classes per day makes it easier for us to dive deeper into each topic and focus without constantly changing the subject.

Finally, the seven-period schedule is unpopular. I surveyed 55 students and 20 of them despised the idea, 15 didn’t like it, four didn’t care, 11 liked it, and three loved it.

BSHS should keep the block-schedule.