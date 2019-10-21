Unfortunately, a recent letter to the Missoulian from Dean Barten about the tragic loss of two relatives contained an error.
I am deeply sorry for the family’s loss. Losing loved ones is always painful, but even more so when their lives are taken in a suspected DUI situation.
It appears someone gave Barten false information. The DUI suspect’s blood sample was tested by the state crime lab and the results were returned in just over 30 days (not the 90 days he claimed). The actual time was far less than the national average turnaround time of 60-70 days.
Montana’s crime lab is an integral part of our criminal justice system. The lab worked this case with thoroughness and professionalism and did so in an appropriately timely manner.
You have free articles remaining.
John Barnes,
Attorney General’s Office,
Montana Department of Justice,
Helena