Bloomberg funding could defeat Trump

We knew that the spineless and corrupt Senate would release a corrupt president, but we never heard of a trial without witnesses or documents. It is blatant corruption in plain sight.

Our forefathers thought they had everything covered to protect the American people, but they never dreamed that the loopholes permitted a loose canon like Donald Trump to do anything he wants to, including killing someone in broad daylight. The very scary thing is that this mentally ill and corrupt president has the code to release a nuclear holocaust on not only the U.S., but the world. The world will be collateral damage.

Last week Trump signed a bill to make it possible, after 59 years, to again dump toxic crap in our waterways. This will affect us all. We will now not even know what toxins we are drinking and our fish and wildlife will be sickened.

What will the end of this look like after a corrupt mob took over our democracy? With all the good people on the debate stage, I see only one man who can possible save us and I believe it could be Mike Bloomberg. It will take a lot of money because Trump has dark money.

Joseph Gervais,

Corvallis

