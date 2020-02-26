Bloomberg grossly ignorant on farming

Michael Bloomberg, presidential candidate, recently stated that farmers only had to dig a hole and drop a seed in it, and he could easily teach anyone how to farm. If I never was before aware that a multi-billionaire could be grossly ignorant, I certainly am now.

My grandmother, years ago, homesteaded farm land in Hingham, Montana, and it eventually was passed on to myself, my brothers and cousins. We leased it to Jerry Haas and we eventually sold several hundred of these dryland wheat acres to him.

Having met and visited with and spoken to Jerry Haas, I know he had a great knowledge of the demands of farming, both technical and regarding the knowledge required to apply to be a successful farmer.

Bloomberg likely could never drive a combine, even if his life depended on it. This man is nothing but an ignorant, arrogant, flip-flopping, effete snob with a flat-line personality.

Jeff Hughes,

Missoula

