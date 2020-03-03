Bloomberg is only hope to beat Trump

Wake up, America, and think, think about who has the moxie and the means to get rid of corruption in our White House.

Sadly, voting for Bernie Sanders is a vote for Donald Trump. Trump and the Russians are pushing for Sanders to get in as the nominee, because they know he can't win.

Joe Biden is a very nice man but he doesn't have what it takes to run the country and stop the insanity that is going on.

Mike Bloomberg, a self-made billionaire, a philanthropist who cares, who has done so much for New York, a "street fighter," as Judge Judy called him — he is our only hope.

Trump keeps calling Bloomberg a "little" man. He may be a small man, but he has a good heart and is a fighter. We want Trump and his corruption out of our White House before it is too late. We don't need a psychopath running our country. Mike Bloomberg, as I see it, can take him out.

Joseph Gervais,

Corvallis

