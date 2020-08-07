You have permission to edit this article.
Blue states should not get bail outs

Blue states should not get bail outs

I find it ludicrous that Nancy Pelosi along with all Democrats, that the country should bail out blue states and their mismanaged megacities. The fact taxpayers from across the nation along with generations yet unborn should be on the hook for their extravagant and ostentatious spending habits is unconscionable. It's akin to thinking Democrats are environmentalists with their open borders and sanctuary cities. I say no. The fact that COVID-19 relief is being held up due to this is criminal. Anyone check what the estimated national debt will be in 2024? As a nation we are flat broke.

Richard Hardy Jr.,

Corvallis

