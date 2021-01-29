Board of Regents has authority to regulate firearms - for now

Everyone has a right to his opinion, but in his Jan. 15 letter to the editor, Gary Marbut takes liberties with the facts.

When discussing the obvious truth that House Bill 102 overrides the Montana Board of Regents' authority to disallow guns on college campuses, he writes, "the BOR has no authority to regulate firearms on campus." The truth is the Montana Constitution gives that authority in Article X, Section 9, which states the board has “full power, responsibility, and authority to supervise, coordinate, manage and control the Montana university system...”

Making light of accidental shootings, suicides and assaults on college campuses is not a way to promote serious discussion of this proposed legislation. Contrary to what Marbut wrote, Utah, another state that allows campus carry, has had incidences of gun violence. In fact, Utah universities have had incidences of fatal gun violence almost every year since 2015.