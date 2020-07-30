Bob Brown hasn't been Republican for a while

I was not surprised to see Bob Brown declare his independence from the Republican Party. What surprised me is that his stated reason was because President Trump doesn't wear a mask. Bob, my friend, that is the weakest reason in the world for not being a Republican. The real reason is that you hate President Trump almost as much as your Socialist/Marxist name-calling friend, George Oshenski. Your previous drivel promoting the elimination of the Electoral College proves that you have not been a Republican for at least four years. The Electoral College is the only reason California (specifically Los Angeles County) did not elect the last president. Do you realize that all of your (and your friend, George's) retirement funds are invested in capitalism (Wall Street) and you are bent on killing it along with Socialist Joe, who has joined Socialist Bernie on every point. This just does not make any sense! I suggest you read the book "How the Specter of Communism is Ruling the World." If it does not wake you up about socialism in our nation, you are a fool. Also, I thought you were pro-life: I guess not. Socialism is only about power and death.