You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bob Brown hasn't been Republican for a while

Bob Brown hasn't been Republican for a while

{{featured_button_text}}

I was not surprised to see Bob Brown declare his independence from the Republican Party. What surprised me is that his stated reason was because President Trump doesn't wear a mask. Bob, my friend, that is the weakest reason in the world for not being a Republican. The real reason is that you hate President Trump almost as much as your Socialist/Marxist name-calling friend, George Oshenski. Your previous drivel promoting the elimination of the Electoral College proves that you have not been a Republican for at least four years. The Electoral College is the only reason California (specifically Los Angeles County) did not elect the last president. Do you realize that all of your (and your friend, George's) retirement funds are invested in capitalism (Wall Street) and you are bent on killing it along with Socialist Joe, who has joined Socialist Bernie on every point. This just does not make any sense! I suggest you read the book "How the Specter of Communism is Ruling the World." If it does not wake you up about socialism in our nation, you are a fool. Also, I thought you were pro-life: I guess not. Socialism is only about power and death.

Jerry Roseleip,

Deer Lodge

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
2
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gianforte isn't doing his job
Letters

Gianforte isn't doing his job

Greg Gianforte has been running ads stating that since Mike Cooney has worked for taxpayers most of his adult life, he has not held a "real" j…

It's really quite simple
Letters

It's really quite simple

The economy, no matter how robust, cannot and will not control the coronavirus. However, until the coronavirus is controlled and contained, th…

Masks do not work
Letters

Masks do not work

If Donald Trump mandated masks, would everyone roll over so easily and become the mouth-breathing zombies I see everywhere? We all know who yo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News