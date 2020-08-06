You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bob Brown is the sane one

Bob Brown is the sane one

{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding Bob Brown's statement in the Missoulian announcing his courageous and intelligent decision to leave the Republican Party that has left him, and Dave Lewis's response on Sunday, signing his name to something obviously written by the Republican Party, taking Bob Brown to task:

I have known both of these people while serving in Montana's government for many years, Lewis better than Bob Brown. Lewis unfortunately suffered a wound to the head many years ago from a chainsaw and has been putting his name to "forest" stories or similar fictions for the Republican Party ever since. I can assure you that Bob Brown is the sane one.

Gary Wicks,

Polson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
1
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Policies need to change
Letters

Policies need to change

Are there any liberal Missoula officials with an iota of common sense? Our taxes increase with no say in how the money’s spent. Needless upgra…

The silence is deafening
Letters

The silence is deafening

Scandal fatigue. I had never heard of it before this current administration was in office and began committing scandal after scandal. Sometime…

Don't succumb to pressure
Letters

Don't succumb to pressure

Local members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) are going to businesses and "asking" them to post a Black Lives Matter (BL…

Pastor victim of 'witch hunt'
Letters

Pastor victim of 'witch hunt'

Discovery Channel extended Shark Week this summer, much like the sexual abuse “feeding frenzy” in my Catholic church. I’m a longtime parishion…

No Post Office, really?
Letters

No Post Office, really?

If one reads the U.S. Constitution, more than only the Second Amendment, one will find written words in effect to empower Congress "to establi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News