Regarding Bob Brown's statement in the Missoulian announcing his courageous and intelligent decision to leave the Republican Party that has left him, and Dave Lewis's response on Sunday, signing his name to something obviously written by the Republican Party, taking Bob Brown to task:

I have known both of these people while serving in Montana's government for many years, Lewis better than Bob Brown. Lewis unfortunately suffered a wound to the head many years ago from a chainsaw and has been putting his name to "forest" stories or similar fictions for the Republican Party ever since. I can assure you that Bob Brown is the sane one.