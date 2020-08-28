Bob’s Marshall’s hike 92 years ago

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Sept. 3 of 1929, Bob Marshall hiked in Montana’s Mission Mountains. His hike started at Elbow Lake Road, with stops at Glacier Lake, Turquoise Lake, Mountaineer Peak, High Park Lake, and ended camping near Daughters-of the Sun Mountain; about 34 miles from his starting point.

Bob (Robert Marshall) was born on Jan. 12, 1901. Marshall worked at the Northern Rocky Mountain Experiment Station from 1925 to 1928. During those three years his sense of humor and vision helped Montanans see the broad spectrum of benefits provided by wild places.

On Nov. 11, 1939, Robert Marshall passed away from heart failure while on an overnight train ride from Washington, D.C., to New York. During his life, he planted seeds about the importance of wild places. Those seeds blossomed 25 years later when the Wilderness Act was passed.

There’s a small but critical part of The Bob’s landscape that includes abundant streams and productive wildlife habitat but isn’t officially part of The Bob. Those lands are included in the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act. Support the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, make progress towards Bob Marshall’s vision, and enjoy Montana’s wild places.

Lee Boman,

Missoula

