Bodnar setting good example

This letter pertains to Michel Valentin's letter to the editor that appeared in the May 24 edition of the Missoulian. 

Valentin wrote the following: "Do you remember UM President Seth Bodnar's touching family photos planting saplings for graduation day, with (Jon) Harbor, hoe in hand, in the Missoulian?"

There are two obvious errors in this portion of Valentin's letter. First, photos cannot plant saplings. Second, Bodnar was planting the saplings into the ground on Mount Sentinel; he was not planting them in the Missoulian.

I would like to thank Bodnar for setting a good example. I look forward to reading Valentin's next letter to the editor. 

Ken Colbo,

Lolo

