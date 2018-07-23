It’s been encouraging to see the increase in Montanans with health insurance since our legislature passed the Healthy Montana Act in 2015. Thousands more people with access to health care is a good thing for all of our communities.
What often gets lost in the conversation, however, is exactly why this program has worked so well in Montana. Medicaid expansion and the Affordable Care Act have succeeded in our state because our lawmakers worked hard to make sure that health care stayed a local decision. Not only can those on new coverage still go to their local providers, but also fewer unpaid hospital bills in small communities mean that our rural hospitals and doctors can thrive.
Unfortunately, there are bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., who would prefer to take control of our health care decisions. On both sides of the aisle there are those who’d prefer to have the ultimate say in what providers we see, when we can seek care and how much it should cost.
This is the wrong decision for Montana. Instead, our lawmakers should focus on protecting and bolstering the programs that are already helping thousands of our friends and neighbors.
Josey Hoff,
Missoula