Aug. 6 and 9 will be the 63rd anniversary of the single use, so far, of atomic weapons in warfare, 17 days after the first A-bomb exploded at the Trinity Site.
Few Americans know that the two bombs dropped on Japan were absolutely unnecessary, and didn't really save lots of U.S. soldiers' lives, as the Japanese were ready to give up, if only the hard-nosed Americans had allowed them to save face with a conditional surrender.
If the movers and shakers of Western power were so worried about Marxism-Leninism, how come they didn't drop one bomb on Moscow to destroy Stalin's regime, and the other one of the armament factories of Chelyabinsk, as Curtis "Bomber" LeMay advocated? And then General Patton could have led his armies to restructure the Soviet leadership as not antagonistic to the capitalist nations, as he wanted.
China wouldn't have "fallen" in 1949, the Red scare, Cold War, arms race and Korean and Vietnam wars would have been forestalled. You can bet this scenario was indeed considered.
An ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure. Capitalism thrives on competition, theoretically, and the "commies" certainly gave us a run for our money. God, at what price!
Lee Onishuk,
Missoula