August is the 74th anniversary of atomic bombing of Japan, that is, Hiroshima on Aug. 6, and Nagasaki on Aug. 9, 1945.
Although the A-bombs killed some quarter-million people, many in a horrible, lingering and painful death, this was completely unnecessary, as Japan had been trying to negotiate the dignity of a conditioned surrender.
President Harry Truman received news that the Hiroshima bomb had exploded “successfully” while coming home from the Potsdam Conference in Germany and he did a dance for joy on the deck of the ship — sort of morbid and unpresidential.
I lived with a couple Japanese for a while and those two guys were among the most honorable and generous people I have met.
It’s no joke that thousands of Japanese civilians, most of whom undoubtedly hated the mess that the Bushido warriors got them into, were sacrificed to deter Soviet aggression.
On Aug. 29, 1949, the Soviets touched off their first atomic bomb at Semipalatinsk. Stalin’s crony Lavrentiy Beria was there and he phoned Stalin, eager to relay the news. Stalin replied, “Ya znayu” — I know.
On a snowy day in 1972, we heard Truman had passed away at Kansas City, Missouri. He must have borne a heavy cross for what he did.
Lee Onishuk,
Missoula