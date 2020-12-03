Boomers, fight climate change

Boomers, rise up to fight climate change!

As a baby boomer working to address climate change, I now realize how substantial of a role my generation has played in this looming crisis. Many boomers have led more comfortable lives compared to previous generations and most other citizens of this earth. In large part, this comfort is due to the use of fossil fuels.

Carbon dioxide produced from burning fossil fuels is the major cause of global warming. The change from fossil fuels being wonderful and giving us so much to being the cause of the greatest crisis mankind has ever faced is difficult to come to grips with. But come to grips with it we must.

Conservation efforts (better insulation/efficiency) and energy from wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, hydrogen, etc., can replace the energy from fossil fuels. One way to make this switch is through pricing carbon such as a carbon fee and dividend program. This program can be very effective, bipartisan and good for people and economy. For more information on carbon fee and dividend: energyinnovationact.org; and for local conservation efforts: www.missoulaclimate.org.