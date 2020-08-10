Boost budget for Missoula police

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A big huckleberry pie for Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White and Mayor John Engen for defying the “defund the police” national movement and instead proposing realistic budget enhancements for the Missoula Police Department in the coming fiscal year.

The chief and mayor are asking for realistic increases in the training budget, which has been woefully underfunded for at least 40 years, if not more. Increasing and more frequently upgrading the vehicle fleet is critical for effective police response and, most importantly, officer safety. And the additional six new officers requested will allow police officers to have the manpower to appropriately deal with time-consuming calls, such as for domestic abuse and mental health issues.

Missoula is not immune from the lawless citizen behavior seen across America in the last few months. Having a well-trained, -staffed and -equipped police force with professional leadership and oversight from the chief and his command staff, with a mayor who understands real need over popular socialist agendas, will allow Missoula to remain the last best place to live, work and raise families.

Pete Lawrenson,

Missoula Police Chief,