You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boost budget for Missoula police

Boost budget for Missoula police

{{featured_button_text}}

A big huckleberry pie for Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White and Mayor John Engen for defying the “defund the police” national movement and instead proposing realistic budget enhancements for the Missoula Police Department in the coming fiscal year.

The chief and mayor are asking for realistic increases in the training budget, which has been woefully underfunded for at least 40 years, if not more. Increasing and more frequently upgrading the vehicle fleet is critical for effective police response and, most importantly, officer safety. And the additional six new officers requested will allow police officers to have the manpower to appropriately deal with time-consuming calls, such as for domestic abuse and mental health issues.

Missoula is not immune from the lawless citizen behavior seen across America in the last few months. Having a well-trained, -staffed and -equipped police force with professional leadership and oversight from the chief and his command staff, with a mayor who understands real need over popular socialist agendas, will allow Missoula to remain the last best place to live, work and raise families.

Pete Lawrenson,

Missoula Police Chief,

retired,

Darby

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pastor victim of 'witch hunt'
Letters

Pastor victim of 'witch hunt'

Discovery Channel extended Shark Week this summer, much like the sexual abuse “feeding frenzy” in my Catholic church. I’m a longtime parishion…

Don K selling Republican Vision
Letters

Don K selling Republican Vision

I always look forward to reading the monthly proliferations presented by Don “Unsafe at Any Speed” Kaltschmidt, chair of the Montana Republica…

No Post Office, really?
Letters

No Post Office, really?

If one reads the U.S. Constitution, more than only the Second Amendment, one will find written words in effect to empower Congress "to establi…

Bob Brown is the sane one
Letters

Bob Brown is the sane one

Regarding Bob Brown's statement in the Missoulian announcing his courageous and intelligent decision to leave the Republican Party that has le…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News