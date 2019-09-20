Dear "U of Missing" students:
The so-called flagship there in "Mizzerkly" needs to address the decline in enrollment by cutting or getting rid of the School of Journalism, Liberal Arts — now now, before you blow your top — and add nursing, trade crafts and sports medicine.
Also by laying off all professors who teach any politics im any class or lectures.
When prospective students, in being recruited for sports, look at the University of Montana, they want an education in which they can love what they do and make a living.
You cannot ever compete getting foreign athletes or domestics by current standards!
Now, Montana State University (especially), Eastern Washington, the University of California-Davis, University of Northern Colorado, etc., are kicking your butts in courses and enrollment.
Wake up fast and take a very hard look in the mirror.
John Valentine,
Stevensville