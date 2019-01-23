In response to Michele Wheelers’ letter on Jan. 16 that Donald Trump's supporters should pay for the wall, I wholeheartedly agree! In fact, let’s trade.
Wall supporters (reportedly 54 percent of Americans) will pay for the wall and you and the Pelosi/Schumer supporters will pay the $19 billion annually, as reported by the Government Accountability Office, it costs us to support illegal immigration. Sounds fair to me!!
If Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama are OK with walls around their homes then I can’t imagine any reason they wouldn’t be OK with one to protect our country.
Chris Jones,
Missoula