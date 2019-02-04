Try 1 month for 99¢
News from the Arizona border where I live five months of the year: Last week Border officers busted a record 254 pounds of fentanyl that came through the Nogales Port (as most drugs do) hidden in a load of cucumbers.

Lines of trucks a mile long carrying produce to Americans wait hours to get through five of the 20 lanes at the million-dollar U.S. Mariposa Port due to lack of enough customs agents to open them all. Migrants fleeing drought and violence seek asylum by presenting themselves at a port of entry or tunnel, as some 350 did last week, under the border wall.

I read that now half the undocumented coming today to our country come in legally; they just overstay their visas.

How is a billion-dollar border wall going to stop this?

Sara Busey,

Polson

