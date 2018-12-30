Two thousand years ago, Chinese emperors began constructing a 5,500-mile wall to defend their frontier borders. In 122 A.D., Emperor Hadrian built another great wall across northern England. Imperial vanity projects, the walls’ military occupations consumed mind-boggling amounts of human energy; created an illusion of state security; and were ultimately abandoned.
Now, in the 21st century, Donald Trump intends to build a 700- to 900-mile-long wall along the U.S. and Mexico border. His will not hold back fierce Mongolian cavalry or wild Picts, only peaceful migrant workers (walls are irrelevant in drug trafficking since most pass undetected through ports-of-entry, see FactCheck). Trump’s medieval, budget-busting plan is the result of Congress’ utter failure to find realistic and humanistic solutions to illegal immigration on our southern border. It is a cop-out.
Border walls divide the world into us versus them, good and evil, and create constant international tension, as the former Soviet Union’s Berlin Wall amply attests. Walls represent our tragic human weakness to apply militaristic solutions to sociopolitical issues. If Trump intends to “make America great again,” a humongous, insanely expensive, environmentally destructive and alienating wall separating us from a friendly, strategically important nation will surely do the exact opposite.
Carl Davis,
Missoula