In the state of Montana, there is no law that states a parent is required to financially support their adult children with disabilities. House Bill 726 would change this.
HB726 would make it law that both parents would have to help financially support their adult children with disabilities. It is a fair bill and the right thing to do!
As it is now, both parents must agree to continue support and many choose not to support their children with disabilities after the age of 18/19 and there is nothing the other parent can legally do.
As a society, we see it as a must that a child is financially supported legally through their childhood until the age of majority if there is a divorce or if the parents are not together. It should also be a must that both parents help financially support their child with disabilities for the life of that parent. The needs and expenses do not end when the child with disabilities is 18/19 and are no longer in school; in fact, they increase and services become more limited.
When we lose support from the other parent, many have no option but to get on services to survive.
Andrea Melle,
Havre