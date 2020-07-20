Both sides need to 'get over it'

Both sides need to 'get over it'

{{featured_button_text}}

There are those who scream bloody murder about “selfishness.” There are those who scream bloody murder about “infringement of rights.” To both of those, I say, “Get over it!”

You do not have a right to harm someone else, either by overt action, covert action or inaction. That is selfish. Neither do you have the moral authority to assess anybody’s spiritual condition because they do not agree with your position or act differently than you want them to. That is God’s prerogative, not yours.

If you wish to wear a mask and believe that doing so will keep you safe (or safer), then by all means, wear it. Your body, your choice. Stop, however, with the guilt manipulation.

If you do not wish to wear a mask, then don’t. Your body, your choice. Stop, however, with the attitude that someone else owes you that.

Everyone ought to be free to live their own life, understanding that there are risks involved and that everyone will eventually die. This is personal responsibility and as personally responsible individuals, we ought to embrace the concept.

Instead, we try to pass the buck to the government, which is more than happy to take it up.

Roger Mitchell,

Stevensville

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charges reduced
Letters

Charges reduced

When Bradley Layton drove Ginny Merriam's 1982 Ford F250 up Van Buren Street at high speed (one witness estimated 65 mph) on the wrong side of…

The worst trail in Missoula
Letters

The worst trail in Missoula

Every time I’ve wandered past the M Trail parking lot in recent days, I’ve been struck by the diversity of license plates: Texas, Arizona, Cal…

Masks do not work
Letters

Masks do not work

If Donald Trump mandated masks, would everyone roll over so easily and become the mouth-breathing zombies I see everywhere? We all know who yo…

Where's the outrage?
Letters

Where's the outrage?

Where's the outrage? Where's the BLM? Where are the marchers? Where's the protests? Where's the rioting? Where's the looting? Where's the burning?

Tough enough to wear masks
Letters

Tough enough to wear masks

Montanans are a hardy lot. If you think wearing a mask is tough, try having your foot stomped on by a horse sometime; or run a hay baler in 90…

Where is the money?
Letters

Where is the money?

All of the millions that they allow for streets, education etc. Where is it? We need to have a state or federal auditor. He will go back six o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News