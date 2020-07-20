Both sides need to 'get over it'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are those who scream bloody murder about “selfishness.” There are those who scream bloody murder about “infringement of rights.” To both of those, I say, “Get over it!”

You do not have a right to harm someone else, either by overt action, covert action or inaction. That is selfish. Neither do you have the moral authority to assess anybody’s spiritual condition because they do not agree with your position or act differently than you want them to. That is God’s prerogative, not yours.

If you wish to wear a mask and believe that doing so will keep you safe (or safer), then by all means, wear it. Your body, your choice. Stop, however, with the guilt manipulation.

If you do not wish to wear a mask, then don’t. Your body, your choice. Stop, however, with the attitude that someone else owes you that.

Everyone ought to be free to live their own life, understanding that there are risks involved and that everyone will eventually die. This is personal responsibility and as personally responsible individuals, we ought to embrace the concept.

Instead, we try to pass the buck to the government, which is more than happy to take it up.

Roger Mitchell,

Stevensville

