Bottom line: Old people of less value than economy

To be told that by my age alone, I am of no value to society, is shocking. But that is the bottom line of the plan to reopen the economy. Hide, you old people. Hide, all you vulnerable people. If you get sick, it's your fault. The economy comes first!

I fear that the collaborative panel who planned reopening Montana's economy failed in empathy for the senior citizens and other vulnerable people who are now advised to just stay in isolation indefinitely while the rest of the state returns to some artificial normal (normal being a gas-lighting term in the pandemic conversation). Apparently, the fact that many of us vulnerable people work for a living, and all of us shop, is not relevant. We obviously are not the part of the economy that counts.

The coronavirus is a wildcard unlikely to conform with economic goals of the panel. Without testing and tracking in place across the state, with reported numbers of infection artificially low due to the limitations on testing to date, this is the time to protect the public health. Yet, opening the economy is the priority.

Warren Buffett once quipped, “Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.” The tide is out and we can see who does not care about senior citizens and other vulnerable people in our society.