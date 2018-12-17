The City of Bozeman's cynical game-playing and perpetual abuse of our tax dollars has reached new heights of arrogance. Despite the fact that they have their own fully staffed legal department, they have now retained a big-time Missoula law firm (at taxpayer expense, of course) to fight Roger Koopman's suit challenging the city's domination of local ballot issue elections. The professional consulting firm they collaborated with (Nest Collective) has also secured their own Missoula firm for the same purpose. Obviously, money is no object to these people. Directly or indirectly, it all comes out of the taxpayers' pockets.
What have these high-priced lawyers cooked up? The absurd and disingenuous strategy of taking the Koopman suit, and filing it themselves before the Democrat-appointed Commissioner of Political Practices, Jeff Mangan, in order to remove it from the district court and get a favorable ruling before a partisan left-winger in a venue where it does not belong. Shameful. In order to accomplish this tortured legal trick, the City of Bozeman had to literally file before the COPP as both the plaintiff and the defendant in the same action!
And get this. Bozeman Mayor Cynthia Andrus was required to sign an oath stating that, to the best of her knowledge, everything in the Koopman complaint was completely true, Unless perjury is one of their strategic principles, I would like to know how they plan to legally contest a suit that they have already said is accurate and true?
I truly appreciate Roger Koopman (with no taxpayer dollars) being willing to stand up to these out-of-control city rulers, who think their "noble" causes place them above the law. We need to put a stop to this bullying with public money, so that honor and integrity may finally return to local government.
Joe Paschal,
White Sulphur Springs