President Trump seems to be ramping up his "base" toward a nasty revolution if he is either impeached or loses the next election.
It seems prudent that we talk openly about this possibility, given Trump's rants, language, rallies and behavior. There are many people in our nation who are unhappy with their lives and looking for someone or something to blame and attack.
In light of our president's rhetoric and behavior, our media should be opening up serious and well-expressed discussions about the extreme dangers of ramping up anger within a large group of a nations citizens. Other nations have experienced this sort of thing in the past with horrible consequences.
You have free articles remaining.
We need to nip this in the bud, and the "bud" is growing into a full grown flower, in my opinion.
Bob McClellan,
Missoula