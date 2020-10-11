Braver Angels encourage unity

Americans are fearful these days due to COVID-19, economic uncertainty and our tense election season. Shouting by political extremists dramatizes a polarized view of America and threatens to distract us from negotiating a way forward.

Although some far-left and far-right voices are loud and shrill, most of us are in the central area of the political spectrum. It is voices from this central group that should be the loudest; we should talk with each other, foster healing and bring order out of chaos.

I volunteer with Braver Angels, a national organization, because I believe in their objectives of reducing polarization, discovering shared values and goals through civil discourse, and encouraging working across political divides.

Learn more by visiting the BraverAngels.org website, attending an online workshop (free, in Zoom), or observing an online “debate” about a current issue. (Although labeled "debates," the goal is for each participant to benefit by listening to others’ viewpoints.) You might also attend a Montana Braver Angels event this fall to learn about our current focus: "Building a House United — With Malice Toward None." (On Facebook as Braver-Angels-Wyoming-and-Montana or at the email: jsedgley@braverangels.org.)

Let’s work together to create some hope and unity.