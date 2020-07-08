Bravo, Bob Brown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a moderate Democrat, I’ve long respected Bob Brown as a reasonable and articulate voice for his Republican Party. Over the years he has offered thoughtful opinions on matters of concern to all Montanans. His opinions were always based on his knowledge and experience as a former secretary of state and state Senate president, and his love for our great state.

So it was with shock, wonderment and joy that I read his recent column wherein he stated, “after watching Trump’s consistently ignorant and irresponsible leadership, I’ve concluded that in good conscience, I can’t remain a member of the party he has taken over. I won’t vote for him, nor will I voted for this puppets, Greg Gianforte and Steve Daines.” He concludes, “I am declaring my independence from them and their Republican Party.”

Bravo, Bob! I can only imagine how difficult your decision must have been. I can only hope your words will motivate uncommitted voters and other moderate Republicans to support Montana’s Democratic candidates and Joe Biden as our next president. It’s time to regain the strong leadership we urgently need to reunite our country and, indeed, to rejoin our world.

Kent Watson,

Missoula

