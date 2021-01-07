Bravo, CMC, for promoting vaccines

I would like to commend Missoula Community Medical Center for reaching out to the health care community (health clinics, dental offices, EMTs), providing COVID vaccination and support staff. This is what the health care institutions in our city ought to be focusing on, immunizing their staff and then identifying immunization need in the community based on availability of vaccine.
Health care institutions and health care providers getting vaccinated and supporting vaccination shows the community at large that vaccination against COVID is prudent, safe and important to having in-person social interaction in the future.
Bravo, CMC, for putting your resources towards promoting COVID vaccination in Missoula!
Sarah McNerney,
Missoula