 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bravo, CMC, for promoting vaccines

Bravo, CMC, for promoting vaccines

{{featured_button_text}}

I would like to commend Missoula Community Medical Center for reaching out to the health care community (health clinics, dental offices, EMTs), providing COVID vaccination and support staff. This is what the health care institutions in our city ought to be focusing on, immunizing their staff and then identifying immunization need in the community based on availability of vaccine.

Health care institutions and health care providers getting vaccinated and supporting vaccination shows the community at large that vaccination against COVID is prudent, safe and important to having in-person social interaction in the future.

Bravo, CMC, for putting your resources towards promoting COVID vaccination in Missoula!

Sarah McNerney,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News