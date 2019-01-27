I write this in honor of the Women's March.
"The Resistance" is a fraud brought to you by the Democratic Party and corporate America. You scream "Trump bad" and "Russia, Russia, Russia" but you do not rail against the corrupt system that brought you Donald Trump. You don't rail against a system that puts profit before people.
When you have your little marches you pay a bureaucrat money to march down the streets that the people own and you make promises not to disrupt commerce. The people that you are trying to influence are laughing at your idiocy. You bring out your thought leaders and politicians. If you want to destroy a movement have a Democrat or a billionaire join you on stage.
There is only one way to break the system. Constant disruption. General strikes. Disrupt production and distribution. Clog the streets with humanity. Make traffic an even bigger hell than it already is. Bring discomfort to the comfortable. Build systems that work for the people.
The current system that is controlled by a few money-hoarding psychopaths is untenable and it needs to be broken.
Frans Swier,
Valier