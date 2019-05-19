We'd like to thank the three Missoula County commissioners for issuing their May 3 public statement explaining the process for completion of the South Avenue bridge project. That was helpful and necessary to inform the whole city and county of Missoula, since all taxpayers have a stake in this.
Although earlier some talked about canceling the project, now they are trying to clear up confusion and concern on whether they intend to uphold their commitment to the Montana Department of Transportation. It appears they now recognize their obligation to the 2014 South Avenue Bridge Project Specific Agreement; to rely on MDT and Federal Highway Administration experts' positions on compliance with their environmental regulations; and to place greater weight on the opinions of agency-hired expert licensed consultants to get the work done.
Confusion and delay have aggravated divisions rather than solving them. We hope this new clarification will help neighborhoods heal, just as the river will heal when a safer, more environmentally sound bridge is constructed at South Avenue. With this issue moving towards the outcome that all licensed agency scientific and engineering experts have recommended over the last 30-plus years, we look forward to collaborating with the board on the next phases of this project.
Kristin Anderson,
Bitterroot Bridges Coalition,
Missoula