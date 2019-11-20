I read with interest the (Nov. 20) letter submitted by John Shafer of Superior regarding the South Avenue bridge. It is obvious that he has never driven the "shortcut" he refers to.
As a former resident of the Big Flat for over 50 years, I believe that I am qualified to comment on the road in question. The road from 93 to the new bridge site is windy, narrow, and without a complete rebuild requiring substantial removal of Blue Mountain, cannot be improved. Not to mention the irrigation ditch which has an absolute right of way on the mountain side of the road.
Anybody taking this "shortcut" would face at least five right angle corners in addition to the above mentioned problems. Believe me, it will never be a commuter solution for the Bitterroot.
Instead, we have a small group of people who built in the path of the new bridge, knowing that the bridge was in the works, who are handing out a campaign of disinformation in an attempt to scuttle a very worthwhile project for the hundreds of people living in O'Brien Creek and on the Big Flat who will benefit from the new bridge.
Alan Brown,
Lake Havasu City, Arizona