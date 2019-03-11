I've kept up on the Maclay Bridge banter. I find it interesting that I've not been included in the survey that "the majority of Target Range residents" responded to.
Statements of the traffic eastbound on South Avenue are exaggerated and attempt to lead one to believe that all traffic proceeds all the way to Reserve Street. Having lived here for about 30 years, I can accurately state that a significant portion of the traffic eastbound on the Maclay Bridge proceeds north on Clements Avenue, not south to South Avenue. I would think the same will be true with a bridge at South Avenue, negating the impression that all traffic would proceed to Reserve Street.
Also not referenced is the additional costs, passed on to the taxpayers, of the residences that would have to be purchased by the county. Added to the issue is the apparent conflict of interest and perhaps highly inappropriate one-sided communication regarding emails to one Missoula County commissioner passed on to the opponents of the South Avenue bridge.
What I read on the topic impresses me as rhetoric rife with innuendo, the "what if" imagined factors and, last bit not least, the NIMBY (not in my back yard) effect.
John Rasmussen,
Missoula