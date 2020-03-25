Brilliant, decisive leadership eliminated invasive threat

I am here to tell the American people that there has been a silent, tremendous war waged due to my incredible strong, brilliant and decisive actions; it appears to be nearly won. This is because I knew from the beginning that this growth was serious and dangerous. I did not tell the American people because I did not want them to stop trusting our superb and successful governing style. It is now time.
I am, as you know, a smart and very stable person. We must never back down or apologize, nor should we trust the media to tell the truth about this insidious infringer upon our terrain.
I have ordered tremendous efforts on the part of a respected and brilliant citizen of our adjoining and cooperative entity. As you know, my relationship with this close group is tremendous and closer than any other leader has experienced. Although this excellent professional has used his skills and killing machinery to take out this plague of society, I, of course, have been the tremendous moving force and brain power behind the operation. Strong and decisive is what I am.
I am having an aide write to announce that the hated, uncontrolled, dangerous and very large holly bush has been removed from my berm. Because of my determined and amazing incredible efforts, aided by superb Ravalli County horticulturist Bob, it no longer is a threat to our community. You may say thank you via Twitter. No holly bush will be allowed to cross this border in the future.
Shirley V. Tiernan,
Missoula
