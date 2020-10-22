My values center on my belief that all people have inherent worth and deserve compassion, respect and basic necessities of food, shelter, security, health care, education, civil rights and a livable, sustainable environment. I value this earth, democracy, peace and love. If you share these values, which Donald Trump continually threatens by his words and actions, please vote accordingly.

Driven by extreme narcissism, Trump models and encourages conflict, violence and xenophobia. Disdaining science and climate warming, he blatantly puts wealth and profit first by increasing the defense budget and tax cuts for the wealthy and fossil fuel corporations while working against social security, medicare, and food and other programs that help people in need.

Fear and dread of devastating climate change, nuclear war, lost democracy, and increasing hatred and division, are Trump’s legacy, and keep us so divided we can’t even communicate with people on the other side.

Please help bring our democracy back together by voting against Trump and his supporters. Vote for candidates who will work for the earth and all of us: Steve Bullock, senator; Kathleen Williams, representative; Mike Cooney, governor; Bryce Bennett, secretary of state; Shane Morigeau, auditor; and Monica Tranel, Public Service Commission.