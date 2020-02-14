Bring transparency to euthanasia laws

On the (Feb. 7) article promoting euthanasia in Peru: Doctor-assisted suicide remains a homicide in Montana, where no one has immunity from prosecution like in the states where it is legal.
It is timely that we address the pitfalls of Oregon-type death laws.
The mandatory falsification of death certificates skews the public medical data base unnecessarily.
The realization that induced premature deaths are not peaceful nor rapid 25-72% of the time, quantified in the study by Bill Gallerizzo, is a call for amendments — amendments to ban the use of drugs deemed cruel for death row, for official assisted suicides where applicable and unofficial hastened deaths.
You have free articles remaining.
That would stir the backwaters of stealth euthanasia currently escaping scrutiny.
There are other amendment needs, like provide for a witness to our choice of the “self-administration." As it is, with no oversight, 17-21% of the subjects experience forced premature deaths to satisfy their facilitators.
These three amendments would bring much needed transparency to the administration of the public policy.
Bradley Williams,
Hamilton