Bring truth, honesty and respect back to White House

My dad who lived to 93 had a favorite saying “There are no flies on him!” Which meant that the individual without flies was clever, quick moving, on top of things, sharp, and did their own thinking. If he saw the Harris-Pence-fly debate last night from some galaxy far, far away, I can hear his laugh and the follow-up “flies are all over that guy“ that is, Pence showed none of the qualities that fly-free folks have. Pence demonstrated not one iota of doing his own thinking. He is sycophant-in-chief. Maybe we hoped back in 2017 that Pence might be one person in the White House who did not lie, was not mean spirited, had executive experience, and professed to be a committed Christian. But you can’t love Jesus and Trump at the same time. Montana politicians love to talk about “Montana Values.” I haven’t seen any demonstration of the same in this White House. The debate reminded us that we need to bring truth, empathy, kindness, science, honesty, trust, accountability, and respect for the poor, women and people of color back into the White House. And of course, respect for the law and The Constitution.

Dick Hoskins,

Missoula

