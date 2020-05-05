British writer sums up distaste for Trump

On May 4, a posting on Facebook caught my attention. Here it is:

"Why do some British people not like Donald Trump? Nate White, an articulate and witty writer from England wrote the following response:

"A few things spring to mind. Trump lacks certain qualities which the British traditionally esteem. For instance, he has no class, no charm, no coolness, no credibility, no compassion, no wit, no warmth, no wisdom, no subtlety, no sensitivity, no self-awareness, no humility, no honour and no grace — all qualities, funnily enough, with which his predecessor Mr. Obama was generously blessed. So for us, the stark contrast does rather throw Trump’s limitations into embarrassingly sharp relief."

'Nuf said. No other comments necessary in this letter to the editor.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

