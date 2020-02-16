Broadcaster treats all listeners with respect

It was a sad day for the United States of America when Sen. John McCain died. He was a true American hero. He was offered early release from the "Hanoi Hilton" but refused unless his fellow prisoners-of-war were also released. John McCain was one of the most courageous American heroes who ever lived, regardless of what our fearless leader said.

The day McCain died, the Republican Party, the GOP, the grand old party, also died. It was replaced by the AOP, the Angry Orangutan Party. The fearless leader of the AOP has given our nation's highest civilian medal to Rush Limbaugh.

I'm not going to say my opinion of Limbaugh because l cannot change anyone's opinion of him. However, if you want to know my opinion, read former senator Al Franken's book, "Rush Limbaugh is a Big Fat Liar."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Here in Missoula, we have a right-wing media person who is an honest, polite, religious, kind and thoughtful human being. Peter Christian always treats his listeners with respect, regardless of what they say to him. I know because I have tried to rile him up.

We owe Peter Christian some recognition for all the good he has done Missoula.

Rod Hand,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0