Browder a full-time community participant

I like Tom Browder for my House District 92 state representative. He has roots in our neighborhood, worked in our woods in his younger days and had a successful business career. Not only is he a full-time resident of our community in HD92, he is a full-time participant in our community.
As a lifelong Montanan from Missoula County, his business ventures in other parts of the country benefits us with fresh ideas. His opponent seems like a wannabe politician who only campaigns in district 92 because he failed to get elected in the district where he lives. I want to be represented in Helena by someone who knows my community needs because he lives here.
I want someone who understands and appreciates our surrounding public lands. I like Tom Browder and voted him for House District 92.
Ron Cox,
Seeley Lake
