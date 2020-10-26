Browder a full-time community participant

I like Tom Browder for my House District 92 state representative. He has roots in our neighborhood, worked in our woods in his younger days and had a successful business career. Not only is he a full-time resident of our community in HD92, he is a full-time participant in our community.

As a lifelong Montanan from Missoula County, his business ventures in other parts of the country benefits us with fresh ideas. His opponent seems like a wannabe politician who only campaigns in district 92 because he failed to get elected in the district where he lives. I want to be represented in Helena by someone who knows my community needs because he lives here.