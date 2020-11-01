Browder is best representative for HD 92

Tom Browder is the best choice for House District 92!
I'm writing this letter in support of Tom Browder, as he is a man of character and diligence. I met Browder about three years ago as a volunteer on his Parks and Recreation Committee, which he led and continues to lead at this time. I continue to volunteer, and have gotten to know Browder very well. He is an intelligent, self-directed, people-oriented person who is committed to whatever he chooses to do. He is devoted to the task. What he says is what he does!
Browder is also a technology wizard. He has worked in this field for many years and has done many different tasks for business and industry.
I endorse Tom Browder, the Democratic candidate for House District 92. He is Montana-bred, and will do his very best to protect the interest of all Montanans, all the time.
Paul M. Aleksic,
Seeley Lake
