Browder is best representative for HD 92

Browder is best representative for HD 92

Tom Browder is the best choice for House District 92!

I'm writing this letter in support of Tom Browder, as he is a man of character and diligence. I met Browder about three years ago as a volunteer on his Parks and Recreation Committee, which he led and continues to lead at this time. I continue to volunteer, and have gotten to know Browder very well. He is an intelligent, self-directed, people-oriented person who is committed to whatever he chooses to do. He is devoted to the task. What he says is what he does!

Browder is also a technology wizard. He has worked in this field for many years and has done many different tasks for business and industry.

I endorse Tom Browder, the Democratic candidate for House District 92. He is Montana-bred, and will do his very best to protect the interest of all Montanans, all the time.

Paul M. Aleksic,

Seeley Lake

