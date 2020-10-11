Browder is real part of community

My wife and I moved to Seeley Lake in 2019 from the Flathead Valley, seeking to simplify and reconnect with nature and a smaller community. We quickly met many residents who made us feel welcome and provided great examples of community love and involvement. One of those people was Tom Browder.

Browder leads by example. From volunteering on community boards, coordinating food drives or just hiking in our beautiful public lands, Browder's compassion and love for the community he calls home is obvious.

Real governmental representation means more than just cutting taxes. It means being part of the community and district you represent and understanding the specific needs and aspirations of its residents, businesses, schools, and community organizations. It means being a friend and advocate for your community.

That is what Tom Browder is and will be as our next representative of Montana House District 92.

Christopher Clark,

Seeley Lake

