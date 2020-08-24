 Skip to main content
Browning a leader who makes good decisions

Times are tough right now in so many ways, and that’s why it’s important that we elect the best people to represent us. I’m supporting Gerry Browning for the Montana House District 12 because she’s one of those leaders who will make the best decisions for Montanans. I was born and raised in Polson, and I want what’s best for my family and the whole community.

Gerry Browning was a small business owner on Polson’s Main Street, so she knows how important it is to grow our local economy, and how to support the businesses that are at the heart of our small towns.

Even more, Browning also brings the background of a former nurse. She supported Medicaid expansion that makes health care more affordable and helps keep our rural hospitals open.

Gerry Browning supports the kind of Montana that I want my two grandsons to inherit. I want them — and all kids in our state — to have good public schools and to be able to enjoy the outdoors with family in our state’s beautiful public lands.

Kathleen Farmer,

Polson

