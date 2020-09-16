Browning has the necessary experience

I have long admired Gerry Browning and am delighted she has chosen to run for office to serve House District 12.

She has experience in both private and public processes. Most importantly, she is a successful businesswoman who understands Main Street issues, while not ignoring other areas that need attention and action. Healthcare (former nurse), Education (former School Board member), Community Development. (past Board member Polson Community Development and the efforts Gerry and her husband Joe bring to renovating properties in our downtown.)