Browning has tools for decision-making

Browning has tools for decision-making

I know Gerry Browning, Democratic candidate for House District 12, as a friend, business owner, fellow community volunteer and P.E.O. sister.

Browning volunteers to serve as treasurer for committees and organizations. She is ﬁscally tough. The questions come fast if proper paperwork is not submitted. Budgets are serious business in her common-sense world.

Browning is out talking to people in her district and ﬁnding their biggest concerns today are health care and the economy. She ﬁnds the majority of folks she talks with want to be safe during the pandemic, especially with the spike in new cases.

Browning's ﬁscally conscious mind, supported by her 22 year-nursing experiences, give her the tools to make the important decisions. Browning will work for good, aﬀordable health care for all Montanans, which includes keeping rural hospitals open and working to bring down prescription drug costs.

Today more than ever we need representatives who will listen, ask tough questions and work well with others to ﬁnd solutions. Browning’s direct way of communicating will hone in on the meat of the issues and eliminate extraneous talk.

Browning’s website (www.gerrybrowning.com) is informative and details her stand on issues.

Voting Gerry Browning for House District 12 makes sense to me.

Valerie Lindstrom,

Polson

