Browning has wide range of experience

I am writing in support of Gerry Browning, who is running for Montana House District 12.

Browning's experience in the medical field and as a business owner gives her a wide range of knowledge and experience to represent her constituents and the state of Montana. She believes in responsible government and understands the challenges to provide adequate services and support for Montana’s citizens while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

As a retired teacher of 40 years and a two-term representative in the Montana Legislature, I recognize that Browning has the values and skills to maintain and improve our state educational system.

Browning believes we must continue to adequately fund K-12 education. She doesn’t support free college education but she also does not believe our young people should have to go into debt for years paying back high interest government loans. Instead, Browning believes we should invest more in two-year college programs, trade schools and lower interest student loans.

I feel Browning is the best person to represent HD12. She s a listener, a problem-solver and a hard worker. Please give her your vote.

John Fleming,

St. Ignatius

