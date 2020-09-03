Browning knows local businesses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gerry Browning is running for the office of representative of House District 12 in the upcoming election.

I got to know Browning as a small business owner of Vine and Tap in Polson. Walking in the door, I often heard her peals of laughter and warm greetings. Browning has been involved in small business for 24 years locally; she understands the challenges of entrepreneurship of Main Street America. If elected, she would work on growing the local economy.

Some of Browning's policy positions include guaranteeing funding for equal educational opportunities, holding industries accountable for environmental clean-up, and training coal workers for jobs in clean energy. She supports keeping public lands public. Browning would work to bring prescription drug costs down, making health care more affordable. She supports lowering property taxes without eroding public school funding.

Check out Browning's website (gerrybrowning.com). Her experience has helped build her personal qualities of a problem-solver and good listener. She would reach across the aisle. Browning has the skill sets and energy to do an outstanding job as representative. Don't miss the photo of Gerry Browning with the Statue of Liberty in the background. Her sign reads, “I'm with her.”

Nancy Teggeman,

Polson

