Browning not afraid to speak up

I’m writing to you in support of Gerry Browning for House District 12. You might say I have a bias opinion, as I am her daughter. However, no truer truth be told than that of a child!

Growing up I watched her be part of countless volunteer organizations, represent on the school board, own two businesses and rental properties, and raise a family. She has the ultimate ‘go get em’ attitude and doesn’t slow down. As a representative, she will continue her energetic stance and take it to the capital. She is not afraid to speak up and is willing to engage in tough conversations. Gerry, my mom, is a tremendous advocate for our district and is running for this position to help instill sustainable goals and make a difference.

My siblings and I were brought up in a household that understood the definition of hard work, perseverance, speaking up for what’s important, and equality for every individual. Each of her daughters learned independence and strength through her guidance. My mother is a driving force in our success to this day and will be for our district as well. Gerry is undoubtedly up for the task of representing HD12.

Joanna Browning,

Polson

