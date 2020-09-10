Browning perfect to represent HD 12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Having spent four sessions immersed in the Montana Legislature, I assure you Gerry Browning is a perfect fit as representative for House District 12.

Browning’s professional and personal experience make her a versatile candidate for the 90-day, biennial legislative session.

Professionally, Browning is a nurse and served as a board member for St. Joseph’s Hospital, giving her insight into the challenges of delivering quality, affordable health care. Additionally, Browning, as a member of the Chamber of Commerce, ran a Main Street Polson business for 25 years, allowing her to develop an understanding of the needs of the business culture in Montana.

Browning is active in our community. Beyond volunteer work for numerous groups and causes, Browning supports public education and demonstrated it as a member of the Polson School Board. More importantly, the Brownings chose to raise their family in Polson, with their daughters attending Polson schools. As a parent and board member, Browning understands the challenges facing public education in Montana.

Experience in the world of health care, business and education makes Gerry Browning a great candidate. I encourage you to join me in supporting Gerry Browning as our next representative serving House District 12.