 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Browning perfect to represent HD 12

Browning perfect to represent HD 12

{{featured_button_text}}

Having spent four sessions immersed in the Montana Legislature, I assure you Gerry Browning is a perfect fit as representative for House District 12.

Browning’s professional and personal experience make her a versatile candidate for the 90-day, biennial legislative session.

Professionally, Browning is a nurse and served as a board member for St. Joseph’s Hospital, giving her insight into the challenges of delivering quality, affordable health care. Additionally, Browning, as a member of the Chamber of Commerce, ran a Main Street Polson business for 25 years, allowing her to develop an understanding of the needs of the business culture in Montana.

Browning is active in our community. Beyond volunteer work for numerous groups and causes, Browning supports public education and demonstrated it as a member of the Polson School Board. More importantly, the Brownings chose to raise their family in Polson, with their daughters attending Polson schools. As a parent and board member, Browning understands the challenges facing public education in Montana.

Experience in the world of health care, business and education makes Gerry Browning a great candidate. I encourage you to join me in supporting Gerry Browning as our next representative serving House District 12.

Steve York,

Polson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election signs expose character
Letters

Election signs expose character

Have you ever thought how nice it would be if somehow you could tell in advance the content of a person’s character before you ever had any in…

Worst president ever
Letters

Worst president ever

Our president loves to claim he is the best, and his mantra, “No one has done more than I,” frequently oozes forth in his speeches. When it co…

Good people in Missoula
Letters

Good people in Missoula

While out walking on Saturday, Sept. 5, I tripped and hit my head. I didn’t have a chance to get names but want to thank the young man from Wa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News